NBA star C.J. McCollum interacts with children in LA

NBA star C.J. McCollum (Front, R) shows his shooting skills during an interactive event with local children in Los Angeles, the United States, Feb. 16, 2017. C.J. McCollum coached children to play basketball, as NBA All-Star 2018 started here on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

NBA star C.J. McCollum (Rear, C) poses for photos with local children during an interactive event with local children in Los Angeles, the United States, Feb. 16, 2017. C.J. McCollum coached children to play basketball, as NBA All-Star 2018 started here on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

NBA star C.J. McCollum delivers a speech prior to an interactive event with local children in Los Angeles, the United States, Feb. 16, 2017. C.J. McCollum coached children to play basketball, as NBA All-Star 2018 started here on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Ying)