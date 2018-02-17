Fire breaks out at Tibet's Jokhang Temple

A fire broke out at Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region,on Saturday, according to a CCTV reporter.



The incident took place at around 6 p.m. local time and the blaze has been put out.



The authorities said there are no casualties and the cause of the fire remains unclear.



Included on UNESCO's World Heritage list in 2000 as part of the Potala Palace, the Buddhist temple is not only the holiest destination for pilgrims but also a tourist attraction.

