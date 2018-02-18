Lanterns and decorations seen in E China for Spring Festival

Photo taken on Feb. 16, 2018 shows lanterns and decorations for the Chinese Lunar New Year at Baotu Spring scenic spot in Jinan City, capital of east China's Shandong Province. Various celebrations were held all over China, to embrace Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

