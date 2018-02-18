Molten iron fireworks show performed to greet Chinese New Year

Sparks pour down as performers spray burning iron chips to shower sparks-like fireworks in Cixian County, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2018. The performance was held to celebrate the Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, which fell on Feb. 16 this year. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

Sparks pour down as performers spray burning iron chips to shower sparks-like fireworks in Cixian County, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2018. The performance was held to celebrate the Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, which fell on Feb. 16 this year. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

People perform a fire dragon dance in a shower of molten iron sparkling like fireworks to welcome the Spring Festival in Taierzhuang ancient town in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Gao Qimin)

Sparks pour down as performers spray burning iron chips to shower sparks-like fireworks in Cixian County, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2018. The performance was held to celebrate the Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, which fell on Feb. 16 this year. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)