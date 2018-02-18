Police cadets display skills during passing out parade in Quetta

Police cadets display their skills during the passing out parade of 7th Batch of Balochistan police in southwest Pakistan's Quetta on Feb. 17, 2018. About 220 police cadets completed their anti-terrorist training on Saturday in Quetta. (Xinhua/Irfan)

Police cadets display their skills during the passing out parade of 7th Batch of Balochistan police in southwest Pakistan's Quetta on Feb. 17, 2018. About 220 police cadets completed their anti-terrorist training on Saturday in Quetta. (Xinhua/Irfan)

Police cadets display their skills during the passing out parade of 7th Batch of Balochistan police in southwest Pakistan's Quetta on Feb. 17, 2018. About 220 police cadets completed their anti-terrorist training on Saturday in Quetta. (Xinhua/Irfan)

Police cadets march during the passing out parade of 7th Batch of Balochistan police in southwest Pakistan's Quetta on Feb. 17, 2018. About 220 police cadets completed their anti-terrorist training on Saturday in Quetta. (Xinhua/Irfan)

Police cadets display their skills during the passing out parade of 7th Batch of Balochistan police in southwest Pakistan's Quetta on Feb. 17, 2018. About 220 police cadets completed their anti-terrorist training on Saturday in Quetta. (Xinhua/Irfan)

Police cadets march during the passing out parade of 7th Batch of Balochistan police in southwest Pakistan's Quetta on Feb. 17, 2018. About 220 police cadets completed their anti-terrorist training on Saturday in Quetta. (Xinhua/Irfan)