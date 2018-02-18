Temple fair held in Beijing to embrace Chinese Lunar New Year

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/2/18 10:49:27

Actors perform at a temple fair in Longtanhu Park, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2018. Various celebrations were held all over China, to embrace Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)


 

Tourists enjoy snow at a temple fair in Longtanhu Park, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2018. Various celebrations were held all over China, to embrace Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)


 

Posted in: ART,ARTS FOCUS
