Temple fair held in Beijing to embrace Chinese Lunar New Year

Actors perform at a temple fair in Longtanhu Park, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2018. Various celebrations were held all over China, to embrace Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Tourists enjoy snow at a temple fair in Longtanhu Park, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2018. Various celebrations were held all over China, to embrace Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

