US Alaska state seeks more collaboration with China

The Chinese community in Alaska state in the US northwesternmost region is well prepared for an opportunity of marking the Chinese Lunar New Year with Alaska Governor Bill Walker, who is seeking more collaboration between his state and China, a leader of an overseas Chinese association said Saturday.



Samson Ning, president of the Alaska Chinese Association, told Xinhua that Walker Sunay will attend a two-hour celebration party for the Year of the Dog, which began on Feb. 16, with members of local Chinese community at an auditorium, which will feature the performance of traditional Chinese musical instruments, Chinese Wushu (martial arts), singing and dancing, as well as lion and dragon dance.



Ning said Walker has shown great interest in expanding Alaska's relations with China, particularly in the sector of energy resources.



On Friday, Walker and his wife Donna visited a 34-year-old Chinese school in Anchorage and spent a joyful moment with more than 50 teachers and schoolchildren in celebration of the Chinese lunar new year.



Walker also visited the Alaska Chinese Association and held an hour-long meeting with senior officials of the association.



He spoke positively of the association's efforts to bolster Chinese education and bring about a diversified and prosperous culture for the Chinese community in recent years.



Walker said Alaska has expanded its cooperation with China in various sectors, including the China-Alaska joint exploration of liquefied gas resources in the oil-rich US state, scholarship programs for the exchange of students, and the goal of launching a direct flight from Anchorage to China.



In Beijing last fall, Walker signed an agreement for the joint development of an Alaska liquefied natural gas export project with major Chinese companies.

