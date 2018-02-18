Alibaba Cloud denies its setting up cryptocurrency mining platform

Chinese internet giant Alibaba's cloud computing business, Alibaba Cloud, denied on Sunday that it is planning to launch its own cryptocurrency mining platform.



Alibaba recently launched a peer-to-peer (P2P) content-delivery network, which recent media reports claimed could be used to mine Bitcoins.



"The company's P2P Content Delivery Network (CDN) service has nothing to do with cryptocurrency mining or virtual currency," said a statement Alibaba Cloud sent to the Global Times on Sunday.



P2P content-delivery network is a term used for broadband internet connections, which can be applied to various types of content delivery services such as video streaming, software downloads, web and mobile content acceleration, the statement noted.



Chinese authorities banned cryptocurrency-based fundraising in September 2017.



Jack Ma Yun, founder of Alibaba, said in an interview with CNBC in December 2017 that he knew very little about Bitcoin.



"We've made a lot of effort on blockchain technology at Alibaba, but Bitcoin, I say not for me, I don't know," Ma said during the television interview. Blockchain is the technology on which cryptocurrencies are based.



Alibaba Cloud will never issue any virtual currency or cryptocurrency mining platform, the company reiterated in its statement.



