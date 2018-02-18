Elephant Festival held in Laos

Photo taken on Feb. 17, 2018 shows elephants at the Elephant Festival in Xayaboury, Laos. The Elephant Festival was held in north Lao province of Sayabuly with 69 elephants attending the activities during the festival. (Xinhua/Liu Ailun)

A tourist plays with an elephant at the Elephant Festival in Xayaboury, Laos. The Elephant Festival was held in north Lao province of Sayabuly with 69 elephants attending the activities during the festival. (Xinhua/Liu Ailun)

