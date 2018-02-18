Snow scenery attracts tourists during Spring Festival holiday in NE China

Tourists view snow sculptures at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 17, 2018. Snow scenery here attracts tourists to enjoy the outdoor pleasure during the week-long Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists enjoy sledding at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 17, 2018. Snow scenery here attracts tourists to enjoy the outdoor pleasure during the week-long Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists view a snow sculpture at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 17, 2018. Snow scenery here attracts tourists to enjoy the outdoor pleasure during the week-long Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists play on the icebound Sun Lake at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 17, 2018. Snow scenery here attracts tourists to enjoy the outdoor pleasure during the week-long Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)