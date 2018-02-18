Atlantis Sanya starts operation during Spring Festival holiday

Tourists visit the aquarium in the Atlantis Hotel in Sanya, south China's Hainan, Feb. 17, 2018. The Atlantis Sanya started its operation for tourists during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Combined photo taken from the major building of Atlantis Hotel shows the view of downtown area in Sanya, south China's Hainan, Feb. 17, 2018. The Atlantis Sanya started its operation for tourists during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 17, 2018 shows the view of Atlantis Hotel in Sanya, south China's Hainan. The Atlantis Sanya started its operation for tourists during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)