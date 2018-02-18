Chinese people enjoy week-long holiday for Spring Festival

Tourists enjoy lanterns and decorations for the Chinese Lunar New Year at Yuyuan Garden in east China's Shanghai, Feb. 17, 2018. Various celebrations were held all over China, to embrace the Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, which fell on Feb. 16 this year. (Xinhua/Zhuang Yi)

Tourists visit the Zhanqiao Pier in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 17, 2018. The Chinese people enjoy their week-long holiday for the Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, which fell on Feb. 16 this year. (Xinhua/Wang Haibin)

Tourists visit the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 17, 2018. The Chinese people enjoy their week-long holiday for the Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, which fell on Feb. 16 this year. (Xinhua/Meng Delong)

Tourists view the New Year decorations in Macao, south China, Feb. 17, 2018. The Chinese people enjoy their week-long holiday for the Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, which fell on Feb. 16 this year. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Tourists visit the Largo Do Senado in Macao, south China, Feb. 17, 2018. The Chinese people enjoy their week-long holiday for the Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, which fell on Feb. 16 this year. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Performers walk on the street in the Pingyao ancient town in north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 17, 2018. The Chinese people enjoy their week-long holiday for the Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, which fell on Feb. 16 this year. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)