An artist performs to celebrate Chinese Spring Festival in the city hall of the Hague, the Netherlands, Feb. 17, 2018. Chinese and Dutch people celebrated the Chinese Lunar New Year in the Hague on Saturday. (Xinhua/Sylvia Lederer)

Artists perform dragon dance to celebrate Chinese Spring Festival in the city hall of the Hague, the Netherlands, Feb. 17, 2018. Chinese and Dutch people celebrated the Chinese Lunar New Year in the Hague on Saturday. (Xinhua/Sylvia Lederer)