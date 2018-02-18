Drone strike kills 8 militants, destroys Taliban drug factory in W. Afghanistan

An unmanned plane has targeted a drug lab of Taliban in the western Farah province, killing eight militants and destroying a drug lab of the outfit, the official media outlet Bakhtar News Agency (BNA) reported Sunday.



"Eight Taliban militants were killed and their drug factory was destroyed after the Coalition Forces Drone raided Ashkam village in Bakwah District of the western Farah province very recently," BNA said in the report.



Without providing more details, the agency said that the government is determined to get the poppy growing country rid of the illicit drug menace.

