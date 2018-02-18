Who is the migrant mama in the 2010 Spring Festival photo?

A search is on for the young migrant woman who was the subject of an award-winning and haunting photo taken outside a Chinese railway station during the Spring Festival travel rush in 2010.



The photo shows the woman cradling a baby in one hand, holding a bulging and broken knapsack in the other, while hauling a giant homemade backpack that appears to be bigger than she is tall.



The woman's identity remains a mystery.



The photo is again in the public eyes after Xinhua's Sina Weibo account reposted the picture on February 8 asking for information on how the woman is doing eight years on.



Photographer Zhou Ke, with the Xinhua News Agency took the photo outside the Nanchang Railway Station in East China's Jiangxi Province. The photo which was captioned "Mum Will Take You Home, My Child," and published in more than 50 newspapers across the country and posted on a number of major news portals including xinhuanet.com and people.cn.



The photo still resonates with Zhou, who won the top photography prize in the China News Awards in 2010. "Eight years have passed and the baby has grown up. Every time I work during the Spring Festival, I think about them," said Zhou Ke in an interview with local news outlet jxnews.com.



"I just wanted to know how are they doing. Do they still have to travel between cities and their hometowns like that? I really wish to get in touch with them and photograph them again," said Zhou.



This month's Xinhua post has received nearly a thousand "likes" but the woman has not yet been found.



The reemergence of the photo has sparked a wide range of comments from netizens.



"A classic photo and the photographer is very sharp," wrote a Sina Weibo user. Others disagreed with exposing the poor mother and child to public attention. "The best way to show care to them is not to not interrupt their life," said a netizen.



Global Times





