Jia Zongyang claims China's fifth silver at PyechongChang Olympics

Jia Zongyang of China fails a jump during men's areials final of freestyle skiing at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park, PyeongChang, South Korea, Feb. 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Jia Zongyang claimed China's fifth silver at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in the freestyle skiing men's aerials at Phoenix Snow Park here on Sunday.Jia nailed his last jump with a back full-full-double full that had a degree of difficulty of 4.525, producing a score of 128.05 points to take his first Olympic medal.Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine took the gold with 128.51 points. Ilia Burov, an Olympic athlete from Russia got the bronze with 122.17.