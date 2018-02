Farmers harvest cress in east China's Jiangsu

Farmers harvest cress in water at a planting base in Nantong City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 18, 2018. Farmers are busy in meeting the market supply during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Xu Congjun)





Farmers clean the newly-harvested cress at a planting base in Nantong City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 18, 2018. Farmers are busy in meeting the market supply during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Xu Congjun)

A farmer arranges the newly-harvested cress at a planting base in Nantong City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 18, 2018. Farmers are busy in meeting the market supply during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Xu Congjun)

A farmer cleans the newly-harvested cress at a planting base in Nantong City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 18, 2018. Farmers are busy in meeting the market supply during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Xu Congjun)

Farmers weigh the newly-harvested cress at a planting base in Nantong City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 18, 2018. Farmers are busy in meeting the market supply during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Xu Congjun)