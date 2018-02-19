Kitchen god dominates fourth day of Chinese New Year

The rats have tied the knot. Today it's time for a meeting of all gods from the celestial world. Gods sail from your house to heaven, where they meet and possibly discuss which families are due a lucky year. According to the old Chinese idiom, the god needs an early sendoff and late welcome return. To prepare for the meeting, all families get up early and open the windows, bidding a fond adieu. Offerings are also necessary. Meat, mainly fish, pork and chicken, fruit and alcohol are basic requirements to show respect to the gods.



Incense definitely helps for those who would seek favor with the gods. Bosses who expect to fire an unpleasant employee should remember to keep it mum. If the employee gets wind and makes a wish to the gods on the third, it may prove rather harder to fire him. The gods may receive his wishes and prevent him having bad luck. Also stores should close and women are not allowed to sew. The afternoon is the right time to welcome the gods back. Firecrackers may be needed to let a god know there is a warm welcome.

