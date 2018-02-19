China Mobile conducts 400G optical transmission test

China Mobile's Research Institute recently conducted a lab test for single-carrier 400G optical transport networking (OTN), the first test of its kind for domestic carriers, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday.



Chinese telecommunications company ZTE Corp took part in tests such as the transmission models of G.652 fiber and G.654 fiber with Erbium Doped Fiber Amplifier, which proves the performance of the flexible grid and transmission cost of single-carrier 400G OTN, said the Xinhua report.



According to Li Yunbo, senior engineer of China Mobile's Research Institute, China Mobile has always focused on the application of high-speed transmission technology. Early in 2014, the company completed research tests on ultra-100G OTN products and realized the commercialization of single-carrier 200G OTN, he said.



With the fast growth of fixed-line broadband network and online video as well as the upcoming 5G layout, network bandwidth burden increases, against which the layout of ultra-100G OTN is the general trend. Compared with 100G, ultra-100G OTN has advantage in cost per bit, bandwidth and time delay, which will effectively increase bandwidth capacity.



The latest test for single-carrier 400G OTN will lay the foundation for commercialization of the technology in the future.



Global Times

