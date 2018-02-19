Coal mine workers work during Spring Festival to guarantee production safety

Coal mine workers do the maintenance work at Qingshuiying Coal Mine in Lingwu City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 18, 2018. A special team worked in the 800-meter-deep coal mine to guarantee the production safety during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Coal mine worker Sun Lei talks with his workmates during lunch time at Qingshuiying Coal Mine in Lingwu City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 18, 2018. A special team worked in the 800-meter-deep coal mine to guarantee the production safety during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Coal mine workers have lunch at Qingshuiying Coal Mine in Lingwu City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 18, 2018. A special team worked in the 800-meter-deep coal mine to guarantee the production safety during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

