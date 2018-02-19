Internet user detained after posting ‘wildlife New Year’s Eve feast’ photos

An internet user has been detained for five days after posting photos of endangered wildlife being prepared for a Spring Festival banquet, local police in Changsha, Central China’s Hunan Province said Monday.



Sina Weibo user yichedangxian-cars posted photos showing a bear’s paw, a pangolin and a crocodile that were being prepared in a kitchen.



The post also contained the sentence “New Year’s Eve dinner at other people’s home,” Changsha police said in a statement on its WeChat account.



The post was widely read and shared online, said police. The user surnamed Rao has 284,000 followers on Sina Weibo as of press time.



Changsha police say the user downloaded the photos. The user didn’t verify the source of the photos when posting them on Weibo together with the sentence “New Year’s Eve dinner at other people’s home,” police added.



Forestry police are attempting to trace the source of the photos, the country's top wildlife protection authority said on Sina Weibo on Sunday.



China’s newly amended law on wildlife protection, which went into effect in January 2017, states that the country prohibits the hunting and trading of wildlife and violators will be held accountable for criminal offenses in severe cases.

