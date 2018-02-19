Lantern show held in Bangkok to celebrate Lunar New Year

A Thai is dressed up to perform during a light show celebrating Chinese New Year at a Chinese Temple on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 18, 2018. A lantern show was held here to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year, the Year of the Dog. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

People visit a light show at Chinese Temple on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 18, 2018. A lantern show was held here to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year, the Year of the Dog. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

