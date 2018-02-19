Pakistan FM visits Russia on ties: ministry

Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has left for Russia on an official visit at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov from Feb. 19 to 22, said the Foreign Ministry Monday.



During his stay in Moscow, Asif is expected to hold talks with Lavrov, and the two sides would deliberate upon the entire spectrum of bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest, the ministry said in a statement.



The two ministers had earlier met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York in September 2017.



"The visit would provide opportunity to explore ways and means to further strengthen cooperation in political, economic, trade and investment, defense, education and cultural fields," the statement said.



The foreign ministry said relations between the two countries have been growing steadily in all fields.



Regular high level exchanges between the two countries in the last few years are a manifestation of mutual desire for translating political good will into a substantive and multidimensional partnership, the statement said.



Pakistan and Russia are also celebrating the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

