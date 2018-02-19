Farming during early spring across China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/2/19 23:04:24

A farmer tends to the flowers on a cherry tree at a special fruits demonstration park during the early spring in Shanting District of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Mingxiang)


 

A farmer works in a greenhouse during the early spring at Xiapo Village of Pingyi County, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Jiquan)


 

A farmer works in a greenhouse for planting grapes during the early spring at Shengli Village of Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Geng Yuhe)


 

A farmer ploughs the field during the early spring at Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Long Yi)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus