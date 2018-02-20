Smiling faces during Spring Festival across China

Tourists experience tire skiing in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 18, 2018, the fourth day of the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Liu Mancang)

People visit a temple fair at Ditan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2018, the second day of the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Chen Xiaogen)

A girl visits a temple fair at Ditan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2018, the third day of the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiuke)

A child plays by the sculptures in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 18, 2018, the fourth day of the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Geng Yuhe)