Former bank employee arrested in India's billion dollar PNB scam

An Indian Central Bureau of Investigation officer raids on a Punjab National Bank branch in Mumbai, India, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. India's premier investigating agency Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Feb. 17 arrested a former deputy general manager and two others in fraudulent transition cases worth about 1.77 billion U.S. dollars at India's state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB), officials said. (Xinhua)

