Gold medalists Germany's Johannes Lochner and Christopher Weber, Canada's Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz (L to R) pose for photos during venue ceremony of 2-man event of bobsleigh at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games at Olympic Sliding Centre, PyeongChang, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Gold medalists Germany's Johannes Lochner and Christopher Weber, Canada's Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz, bronze medalists Latvia's Oskars Melbardis and Janis Strenga (L to R) pose for photos during venue ceremony of 2-man event of bobsleigh at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games at Olympic Sliding Centre, PyeongChang, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Gold medalists Germany's Johannes Lochner (L) and Christopher Weber celebrate during venue ceremony of 2-man event of bobsleigh at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games at Olympic Sliding Centre, PyeongChang, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2018. Johannes Lochner and Christopher Weber claimed champion, together with Canada's Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz, in a time of 3:16.86. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Bronze medalists Latvia's Oskars Melbardis (L) and Janis Strenga pose for photos during venue ceremony of 2-man event of bobsleigh at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games at Olympic Sliding Centre, PyeongChang, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2018. Oskars Melbardis and Janis Strenga claimed third place in a time of 3:16.91. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)