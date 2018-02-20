Chinese New Year celebration held in Los Angeles

People learn Tai Ji during a Chinese New Year celebration in Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens in Los Angeles, the United States, Feb. 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Children learn Chinese martial arts during a Chinese New Year celebration in Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens in Los Angeles, the United States, Feb. 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

An elder listens to the flute performance during a Chinese New Year celebration in Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens in Los Angeles, the United States, Feb. 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ying)