Pakistani troops not to take part in Yemen conflict: defense minister

Pakistani Defense Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan told the Senate on Monday that a contingent of troops to be sent to Saudi Arabia will not take part in current conflicts in Yemen but will have advisory and training role.



The defense minister made the remarks during a policy statement in the upper house of the parliament after the opposition sought details of the government's plan to deploy troops in Saudi Arabia.



"Pakistani troops being dispatched to Saudi Arabia are only meant for imparting training to Saudi Arabia security personnel instead of entangling in Yemen conflicts," he said.



The defense minister said the contingent will have strength of over 1,000 troops of all ranks and will be dispatched shortly. He said currently around 1,600 Pakistani troops are on deputation in Saudi Arabia.



"The prime minister has approved deputing additional Pakistani troops to Saudi Arabia for training and advisory purposes," he said, adding the assistance being rendered to Saudi Arabia is a continuation of the on-going support and within the confines of joint parliamentary resolution of April 2015.



The Pakistani army had also said earlier in a statement that the new contingent and Pakistani troops already in Saudi Arabia will not be employed outside the country.

