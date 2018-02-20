Duoye, traditional celebration of Dong ethnic group

People of Dong ethnic group attend Duoye, a traditional celebrating activity, in Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2018. Duoye is a traditional celebration of Dong ethnic group, during which people gather around in a circle to sing for praying.Photo:Xinhua

