Duoye, traditional celebration of Dong ethnic group

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/2/20 9:45:43

People of Dong ethnic group attend Duoye, a traditional celebrating activity, in Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2018. Duoye is a traditional celebration of Dong ethnic group, during which people gather around in a circle to sing for praying.Photo:Xinhua


 

