Doctors, nurses of neonatology department on call during Spring Festival in SW China

Nurse Chen Daofen of neonatology department mixes milk at Guizhou Provincial People's Hospital in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2018. All 11 doctors and 23 nurses of the neonatology department of the hospital spent their Spring Festival holiday in the ward to take care of the newborn infants. Photo:Xinhua

Nurse Li Qin of neonatology department feeds an infant at Guizhou Provincial People's Hospital in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2018. All 11 doctors and 23 nurses of the neonatology department of the hospital spent their Spring Festival holiday in the ward to take care of the newborn infants.Photo:Xinhua

Nurse Li Qin of neonatology department takes care of an infant at Guizhou Provincial People's Hospital in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2018. All 11 doctors and 23 nurses of the neonatology department of the hospital spent their Spring Festival holiday in the ward to take care of the newborn infants.Photo:Xinhua

Nurse Li Qin of neonatology department works at Guizhou Provincial People's Hospital in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2018. All 11 doctors and 23 nurses of the neonatology department of the hospital spent their Spring Festival holiday in the ward to take care of the newborn infants.Photo:Xinhua