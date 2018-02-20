Libya seeks China's help for economic revival and political settlement

The Chinese charge d'affaires to Libya met with Libyan head of High Council of State on Monday in discussion of the Libyan crisis.



Charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy to Libya Wang Qimin is on a working trip to Tripoli, the first of a senior Chinese official since the Chinese embassy left Libya in 2014 due to armed conflict.



He was scheduled to meet with the Libyan Foreign Minister Mohamed Sayala on Tuesday after Monday's talk with the Head of the Libyan High Council of State Abdurrahman Swehli.



Wang said the meeting was on the "political situation of the country and the importance of commitment to the UN-proposed action plan to resolve the Libyan crisis by amending the political agreement, the only framework Beijing supports to unify the Libyan state institutions."



"Our meeting also covered China's role in development and improvement of the Libyan economy," Wang added, saying that they also mentioned "the contribution of Chinese companies in reconstruction and infrastructure development after the appropriate security conditions are available to encourage the return of the companies to complete suspended projects to Libya."



Swehli praised China's support for the political agreement as a single reference to the management of the political process in Libya, stressing the openness of the council on all parties and to move towards reconciliation and stability, the council's media office said in a statement.



"Swehli pointed to the council's interest in enhancing the economy and resuming suspended projects amid remarkable security improvement, expressing Libya's desire to cooperate with China as a major economic power," the statement added.

