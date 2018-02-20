Russia, Turkey to enhance cooperation in Syria under Astana format

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to strengthen cooperation under the Astana agreements to promote the Syrian peace process, the Kremlin said Monday.



Putin and Erdogan made the remarks during a telephone conversation on Monday, according to a Kremlin statement.



"The presidents confirmed the readiness for close coordination of the efforts of Russia, Turkey and Iran aimed at ensuring efficient operation of the de-escalation zones and advancing the political process, in line with the agreements reached at the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi," the Kremlin said.



As a result of the Syrian peace talks last month, the main principles of a political settlement were reached and a committee was formed to promote constitutional reform in the war-torn country.



According to the Kremlin statement, the situation in the northwest of Syria, including the Turkish military operation near the area of Afrin in northwestern Syria, was discussed individually.

