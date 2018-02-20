One man killed in shooting with police in US northwest city

One man was killed in a shooting with police Monday morning after a chase and car crash in Seattle, Washington state, on the US northwest coast, police authorities said.



"This is a fatal officer involved shooting. The suspect has died of his injuries. No officers are injured," the Seattle Police Department tweeted.



The incident occurred when the police responded to a report of home-breaking in and car theft near the 6000 block of 34th Avenue in Seattle, and found the male suspect out of a car and fled on foot, the local TV outlet KomoNews reported.



While the police were chasing the suspect, the man turned around and fired a shot at the police officers who were not hit.



A moment later, police said that they received a report that a suspect was stealing a vehicle at a nearby area.



The suspect was escaping in the stolen vehicle while the police who were trying to arrest him opened fire.



The suspect was struck by the police fire and killed instantly. Police said they are still investigating the incident.

