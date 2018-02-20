Italian couple arrested for forcing 9-year-old daughter into prostitution

An Italian married couple were detained and put under house arrest in Italy on Monday, for forcing their 9-year-old daughter into prostitution, local media reported.



Both parents were charged with sexual violence and exploitation of the prostitution of a minor, Ansa news agency said.



Two men aged 68 and 73 were put under house arrest as well, for having paid to have sex with the child.



The family lived in Partinico, a small town in Palermo province, northwest Sicily, in what reports described as a "severely deprived" environment.



The investigation was sparked by a man who reported to police after seeing the girl in a car with male adults in a rural area, according to state RAI News TV channel. The witness also told police the father was present while the daughter was being abused, RAI News also said.



The girl was moved to a protected house, and confirmed the abuses. She said the clients would have paid around 25 euros for staying with her.



Investigators suspected the mother to have organized some of the abuses at home.

