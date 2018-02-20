Libyan navy rescues 324 immigrants off western coast

A rescued baby and his family members are seen at a naval base in Tripoli, Libya, on Feb. 19, 2018. The Libyan navy announced on Monday that 324 African and Arab migrants had been rescued after their two boats broke down off the coast of the western city of Zuwara, some 120 km west of the capital Tripoli. Photo: Xinhua
