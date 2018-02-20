Canada's Sharpe wins freestyle skiing women's halfpipe at PyeongChang Olympics

Cassie Sharpe of Canada won the freestyle skiing women's halfpipe of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park here on Tuesday.



Sharpe earned her best score of 95.80 points in the second run of three to take the gold, while France's Marie Martinod, who took silver four years ago at the Sochi Games, again finished second with 92.60.



American Brita Sigourney captured the bronze with a score of 91.60, edging teammate Annalisa Drew who was fourth with 86.8.

