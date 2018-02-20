DPRK official: Possible to co-host Asian Games with ROK

The DPRK is "possible" to jointly hold the 2021 Asian Winter Games with the Republic of Korea (ROK), a DPRK official said on Tuesday, according to ROK's Yonhap news agency.



Chang Ung, DPRK's International Olympic Committee (IOC) representative made the remarks after ROK's Gangwon-do Provincial Governor Choi Moon-soon said Saturday that he is considering to co-host the Asian Games with the DPRK.



Gangwon-do Province is now hosting the February 9 to 25 PyeongChang Olympics.



If that happens, Chang said DPRK's side may use Masikryong Ski Resort on the outskirts of i ts eastern city of Wonsan as one of the venues.

