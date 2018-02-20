Gao Tingyu: I hope I can win the gold in Beijing

China's Gao Tingyu competes in the men's 500m speed skating during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. Photo:VCG

Chinese skater Gao Tingyu grabbed a bronze medal with 34.65 seconds in the men’s 500 meters speed skating at PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Monday. Gao became the first Chinese man to win a speed skating’s medal in Winter Olympics. The gold winner from Norway, Havard Lorentzen, finished 34.41 seconds, 0.01 faster than South Korea’s Cha Min-kyu.Gao said he is aiming for better results in four years’ time in Beijing.“Winning the medal means a lot to the men’s speed skating of China,” said Gao Tingyu, “We’ve been trying hard and finally made the breakthrough.”When asked about what he feels about Winter Olympics, he said his experience is nothing different from other competitions but they live in a relatively closed area, and the food is safer.Gao also talked about the details for PyeongChang Olympics' preparation. "I had more competitions prior to the Olympics. The preparation for the Games was just four to six weeks. How should I describe it? I've been through a lot, including changes in coach, leaders and team. So many external things happened to me, so I think it's a good result now."Gao said he wishes to win the gold medal in Beijing in 2022.