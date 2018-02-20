Lantern show held in east China's Shandong Province

Photo taken on Feb. 19, 2018 shows a set of traditional drama themed lanterns during a lantern show celebrating Spring Festival at Baotu Spring scenic spot in Jinan City, capital of east China's Shandong Province. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Feb. 19, 2018 shows a set of peacock-shape lanterns during a lantern show celebrating Spring Festival at Baotu Spring scenic spot in Jinan City, capital of east China's Shandong Province. Photo:Xinhua

Citizens and tourists view lanterns during a lantern show celebrating Spring Festival at Baotu Spring scenic spot in Jinan City, capital of east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 19, 2018.Photo:Xinhua