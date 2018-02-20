115th North American Int'l Toy Fair held in New York

A splicing toy model of Manhattan buildings is on display at the 115th North American International Toy Fair at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, the United States, on Feb. 19, 2018. The annual toy fair is held here from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, attracting more than 1,000 toy companies and some 30,000 attendees from across the world.Photo:Xinhua

A salesperson shows a boomerang at the 115th North American International Toy Fair at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, the United States, on Feb. 19, 2018.

Rody toys are on display at the 115th North American International Toy Fair at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, the United States, on Feb. 19, 2018.

A salesperson (2nd R) introduces a flying car to visitors at the 115th North American International Toy Fair at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, the United States, on Feb. 19, 2018.