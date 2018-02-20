Lunar Fest kicks off in Canada to mark Chinese Lunar New Year

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/2/20 16:32:42

A group of dog statues are on display during the 2018 Lunar Fest at the Living Art Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 19, 2018. Featuring Chinese Kung Fu, lion dance performance and dog statues show, this event kicked off on Monday to celebrate the Chinese New Year.Photo:Xinhua


 

A giant inflatable husky is on display during the 2018 Lunar Fest at the Living Art Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 19, 2018. Featuring Chinese Kung Fu, lion dance performance and dog statues show, this event kicked off on Monday to celebrate the Chinese New Year. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: WORLD
