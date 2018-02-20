Night view at Daming Lake in east China's Shandong

A tourist poses for a group photo with his child at Daming Lake scenic area in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 19, 2018. Photo:Xinhua

Tourists enjoy the night view at Daming Lake scenic area in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 19, 2018. Photo:Xinhua

