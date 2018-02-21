US adds Ansarul Islam to terrorist list

The United States on Tuesday added Ansarul Islam, an alleged Burkina Faso-based terrorist group, to its list of global terrorists.



According to a statement from the US State Department, Ansarul Islam has launched numerous attacks in northern Burkina Faso near the border with Mali, including one in December 2016 that killed a dozen soldiers and was regarded as one of the deadliest ever attacks against Burkina Faso's military.



As the result of the move, which blacklisted the group as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT), US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions or dealings with the group, and all of their property and interests in property subject to US jurisdiction are frozen.



"Today's action notifies the US public and the international community that Ansarul Islam has committed or poses a significant risk of committing acts of terrorism," said the statement.

