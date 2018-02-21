Art exam of Central Academy of Drama starts in Beijing

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/2/21 7:18:25

Yi Yangqianxi, member of Chinese boy band TFboys, is seen at the Central Academy of Drama in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2018. The art exam of the Central Academy of Drama started Tuesday here in Beijing.Photo:Xinhua


 

Students prepare for art exam in a classroom at the Central Academy of Drama in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2018. The art exam of the Central Academy of Drama started Tuesday here in Beijing.Photo:Xinhua


 


 

Students prepare for art exam in a classroom at the Central Academy of Drama in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2018. The art exam of the Central Academy of Drama started Tuesday here in Beijing.Photo:Xinhua


 


 

Students prepare for art exam in a classroom at the Central Academy of Drama in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2018. The art exam of the Central Academy of Drama started Tuesday here in Beijing.Photo:Xinhua


 



Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus