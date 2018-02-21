Art exam of Central Academy of Drama starts in Beijing

Yi Yangqianxi, member of Chinese boy band TFboys, is seen at the Central Academy of Drama in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2018. The art exam of the Central Academy of Drama started Tuesday here in Beijing.Photo:Xinhua





Students prepare for art exam in a classroom at the Central Academy of Drama in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2018. The art exam of the Central Academy of Drama started Tuesday here in Beijing.Photo:Xinhua









Students prepare for art exam in a classroom at the Central Academy of Drama in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2018. The art exam of the Central Academy of Drama started Tuesday here in Beijing.Photo:Xinhua









Students prepare for art exam in a classroom at the Central Academy of Drama in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2018. The art exam of the Central Academy of Drama started Tuesday here in Beijing.Photo:Xinhua



