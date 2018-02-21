China celebrates birthday of ‘God of Wealth’

Citizens visit a fair to greet the God of Wealth in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 20, 2018, the fifth day of the Chinese lunar New Year which is believed to be the birthday of the God of Wealth. The "God of Wealth" is believed to bring fortune to people. Photo:Xinhua

Performers stage lion dance during a fair to greet the God of Wealth in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 20, 2018, the fifth day of the Chinese lunar New Year which is believed to be the birthday of the God of Wealth. The "God of Wealth" is believed to bring fortune to people. Photo:Xinhua

Performers are seen during a fair to greet the God of Wealth in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 20, 2018, the fifth day of the Chinese lunar New Year which is believed to be the birthday of the God of Wealth. The "God of Wealth" is believed to bring fortune to people. Photo:Xinhua

A man dressed as the God of Wealth sends present to a tourist in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 20, 2018, the fifth day of the Chinese lunar New Year which is believed to be the birthday of the God of Wealth. The "God of Wealth" is believed to bring fortune to people. Photo:Xinhua