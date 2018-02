An artist paints floral motif on a street leading to Bangladesh's national monument in capital Dhaka on Feb. 20, 2018 for the observance of International Mother Language Day. Bangladesh prepares to celebrate the International Mother Language Day on Feb. 21. United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization declared Feb. 21 the International Mother Language Day on Nov. 17, 1999 to honor the supreme sacrifice of language martyrs. Photo:Xinhua