Aftermath of Mount Sinabung volcano eruption in Indonesia

Photo taken on Feb. 20, 2018 shows an empty house covered by dust after Mount Sinabung volcano's eruption at Payung Village, in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Mount Sinabung volcano in Sumatra Island of Indonesia erupted on Monday, spewing columns of ash as high as about five kms and sliding hot ash down its slope. Photo:Xinhua

A villager checks his house after Mount Sinabung volcano's eruption at Payung Village, in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Feb. 20, 2018. Mount Sinabung volcano in Sumatra Island of Indonesia erupted on Monday, spewing columns of ash as high as about five kms and sliding hot ash down its slope. Photo:Xinhua