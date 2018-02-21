5th day of China's Spring Festival holiday

Tourists view ice cascade at a scenic spot in Pingshan County, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 19, 2018. Photo:Xinhua

Folk artists perform dragon dance in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 19, 2018, the fifth day of the Spring Festival holiday. Photo:Xinhua

People view acrobatic performance of folk artists on a temple fair at Shidaochishan scenic spot in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 19, 2018.Photo:Xinhua

Folk artists perform dragon dance in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 19, 2018, the fifth day of the Spring Festival holiday.Photo:Xinhua