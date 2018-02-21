China airs food documentary 'A Bite of China III'

The first episode of the third season of Chinese food documentary "A Bite of China," produced by China Central Television, aired Monday evening.



The documentary, which follows the successful "A Bite of China I" in 2012 and "A Bite of China II" in 2014, continues to depict Chinese culture via food and to explore the relationship between people and food.



With eight episodes each lasting 50 minutes, this season focuses more on the elements of kitchenware, snacks, banquets, chefs, desserts, and seasonal changes in Chinese food culture.



"We sought to present the delicacies in a more attractive way," according to Liu Hongyan, chief director of this season's documentary.





